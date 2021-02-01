In the last trading session, 4,083,186 shares of the Universal Security Instruments, Inc.(NYSE:UUU) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.1, and it changed around $2.49 or 0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.36 Million. UUU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.88, offering almost -96.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 97.03% since then. We note from Universal Security Instruments, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 965.83 Million.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UUU as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU): Trading Information

Instantly UUU has showed a green trend with a performance of 32.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.88 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.2%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.7627 over the last five days. On the other hand, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) is 1.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.78 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.4%. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -331.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.6% of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. shares, and 16.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.35%. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.38% of the shares, which is about 124.46 Thousand shares worth $236.46 Thousand.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with 3.18% or 73.51 Thousand shares worth $139.67 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 67500 shares worth $128.25 Thousand, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held roughly 622 shares worth around $3.12 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.

