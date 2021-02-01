In the last trading session, 1,657,164 shares of the Tuniu Corporation(NASDAQ:TOUR) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $228.23 Million. TOUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.51, offering almost -143.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.725, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.81% since then. We note from Tuniu Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

Tuniu Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOUR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tuniu Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR): Trading Information

Although TOUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.44 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.1435 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.72 day(s).

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.95 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tuniu Corporation to make $5.07 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $64.13 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.5%. Tuniu Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -280.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.01% per year for the next five years.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.64% of Tuniu Corporation shares, and 10.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.91%. Tuniu Corporation stock is held by 14 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.19% of the shares, which is about 6.11 Million shares worth $7.2 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.63% or 3.09 Million shares worth $3.65 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 148809 shares worth $154.76 Thousand, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 80.59 Thousand shares worth around $83.81 Thousand, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored