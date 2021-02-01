In the last trading session, 8,694,872 shares of the trivago N.V.(NASDAQ:TRVG) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.25 Million. TRVG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -133.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.4% since then. We note from trivago N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

trivago N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended TRVG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. trivago N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG): Trading Information

Instantly TRVG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.88- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 57.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.1507 over the last five days. On the other hand, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

trivago N.V. (TRVG) projections and forecasts

trivago N.V. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +36.22 percent over the past six months and at a -216.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -400% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -63.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.93 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect trivago N.V. to make $75.78 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $155.47 Million and $139.8 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -71.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -45.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.2%. trivago N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 178.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.09% per year for the next five years.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.18% of trivago N.V. shares, and 63.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.45%. trivago N.V. stock is held by 39 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 55.8% of the shares, which is about 21.23 Million shares worth $32.91 Million.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 13.91% or 5.29 Million shares worth $8.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1200954 shares worth $2.91 Million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 759.52 Thousand shares worth around $1.03 Million, which represents about 2% of the total shares outstanding.

