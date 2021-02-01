In today’s recent session, 15,365,185 shares of the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTNP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.44, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.52 Million. TTNP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.5, offering almost -379.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.51% since then. We note from Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 Million.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TTNP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.9 for the current quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP): Trading Information Today

Instantly TTNP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.08- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.0304 over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 509.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 114.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 597.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTNP is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +597.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 597.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $960Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.22 Million and $1.34 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.2%. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 3.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.72%. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.27% of the shares, which is about 161.89 Thousand shares worth $803.29 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.54% or 38.36 Thousand shares worth $190.36 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 38345 shares worth $190.27 Thousand, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13.55 Thousand shares worth around $69.11 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored