In today’s recent session, 1,918,442 shares of the The GEO Group, Inc.(NYSE:GEO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.84, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07 Billion. GEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.42, offering almost -108.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.21% since then. We note from The GEO Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.35 Million.

The GEO Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The GEO Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO): Trading Information Today

Although GEO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.17- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.6%. The company’s shares are currently down 0% year-to-date, but still up 0.0995 over the last five days. On the other hand, The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 86.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +103.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 69.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $575.97 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. to make $598.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $621.71 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.1%. The GEO Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividend Yield

The GEO Group, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 10 – February 15, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was $1. It is important to note, however, that the 11.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.21% per year.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.38% of The GEO Group, Inc. shares, and 66.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.53%. The GEO Group, Inc. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.54% of the shares, which is about 18.85 Million shares worth $213.73 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.88% or 13.2 Million shares worth $149.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7773487 shares worth $68.87 Million, making up 6.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 5.35 Million shares worth around $47.4 Million, which represents about 4.41% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored