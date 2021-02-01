In the last trading session, 1,548,894 shares of the Sumo Logic, Inc.(NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.41, and it changed around -$0.57 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.52 Billion. SUMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.37, offering almost -34.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.44% since then. We note from Sumo Logic, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Sumo Logic, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SUMO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Sumo Logic, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.22, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -6.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SUMO is forecast to be at a low of $26 and a high of $42. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +22.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Sumo Logic, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -92.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.49% of Sumo Logic, Inc. shares, and 60.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.34%. Sumo Logic, Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.3% of the shares, which is about 6.45 Million shares worth $140.57 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 5.27% or 5.39 Million shares worth $117.53 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1613788 shares worth $46.12 Million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $20.65 Million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.

