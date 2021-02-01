In the last trading session, 5,809,512 shares of the SPAR Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SGRP) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.98 Million. SGRP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2, offering almost -40.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.27% since then. We note from SPAR Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 954.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.15 Million.

SPAR Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SGRP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SPAR Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP): Trading Information

Instantly SGRP has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.4% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 29%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.029 over the last five days. On the other hand, SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.2%. SPAR Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 252.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.94% of SPAR Group, Inc. shares, and 5.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.29%. SPAR Group, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with RBF Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.24% of the shares, which is about 894.09 Thousand shares worth $680.4 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.68% or 143.04 Thousand shares worth $108.85 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 143038 shares worth $134.46 Thousand, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 80.43 Thousand shares worth around $61.2 Thousand, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.

