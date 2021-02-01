In today’s recent session, 1,785,808 shares of the Soliton, Inc.(NASDAQ:SOLY) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.97, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.13 Million. SOLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.5, offering almost -41.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.13% since then. We note from Soliton, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 341.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.12 Million.

Soliton, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SOLY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Soliton, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY): Trading Information Today

Instantly SOLY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.29 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still up 0.0629 over the last five days. On the other hand, Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 45.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLY is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +100.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soliton, Inc. (SOLY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Soliton, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -38.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 36% per year for the next five years.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.52% of Soliton, Inc. shares, and 15.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.92%. Soliton, Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Sio Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 1.03 Million shares worth $7.83 Million.

University of Texas/Texas AM Investment, with 2.01% or 425Thousand shares worth $3.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 264866 shares worth $2.02 Million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 139.08 Thousand shares worth around $1.07 Million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.

