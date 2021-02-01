In the last trading session, 1,268,938 shares of the ShiftPixy, Inc.(NASDAQ:PIXY) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.65, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.29 Million. PIXY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.93, offering almost -363.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.66% since then. We note from ShiftPixy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 Million.

ShiftPixy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PIXY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ShiftPixy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY): Trading Information

Instantly PIXY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.69- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.0831 over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 72.72 day(s).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ShiftPixy, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.04% of ShiftPixy, Inc. shares, and 1.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.29%. ShiftPixy, Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.45% of the shares, which is about 94.29 Thousand shares worth $362.06 Thousand.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.3% or 62.16 Thousand shares worth $238.68 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 65335 shares worth $250.89 Thousand, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8.77 Thousand shares worth around $20.88 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

