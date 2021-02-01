In the last trading session, 1,448,723 shares of the Root, Inc.(NASDAQ:ROOT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.16, and it changed around -$0.37 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.06 Billion. ROOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.48, offering almost -46.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.69% since then. We note from Root, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 Million.

Root, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ROOT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Root, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.58, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROOT is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Root, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -308.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.56% per year for the next five years.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.95% of Root, Inc. shares, and 39.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.73%. Root, Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Axel Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 150Thousand shares worth $2.36 Million.

Cutler Group LP, with 0.01% or 6.62 Thousand shares worth $104.05 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 729958 shares worth $12.92 Million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held roughly 344.66 Thousand shares worth around $8.26 Million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored