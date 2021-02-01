In today’s recent session, 1,420,444 shares of the MannKind Corporation(NASDAQ:MNKD) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.51, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $829.58 Million. MNKD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.21, offering almost -19.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.8, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.21% since then. We note from MannKind Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.24 Million.

MannKind Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MNKD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MannKind Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD): Trading Information Today

Although MNKD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.89- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0642 over the last five days. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.3, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -5.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNKD is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +13.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.5%. MannKind Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 56% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35.6% per year for the next five years.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.86% of MannKind Corporation shares, and 29.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.48%. MannKind Corporation stock is held by 176 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.59% of the shares, which is about 17.66 Million shares worth $33.19 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.87% or 11.33 Million shares worth $21.3 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5999761 shares worth $11.28 Million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.3 Million shares worth around $16.59 Million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.

