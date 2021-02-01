In the last trading session, 2,012,793 shares of the iRobot Corporation(NASDAQ:IRBT) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $120.1, and it changed around -$1.9 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38 Billion. IRBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $197.4, offering almost -64.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.7% since then. We note from iRobot Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

iRobot Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended IRBT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. iRobot Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): Trading Information

Although IRBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $197.4 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.2139 over the last five days. On the other hand, iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is 0.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.67, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IRBT is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $150. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +24.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) projections and forecasts

iRobot Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +63.18 percent over the past six months and at a 23.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.6%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $494.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect iRobot Corporation to make $239.16 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $426.78 Million and $192.53 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.9%. iRobot Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -5.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18% per year for the next five years.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of iRobot Corporation shares, and 104.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.62%. iRobot Corporation stock is held by 383 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.66% of the shares, which is about 4.68 Million shares worth $355.56 Million.

Primecap Management Company, with 11.64% or 3.27 Million shares worth $248.47 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1872963 shares worth $149.05 Million, making up 6.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.81 Million shares worth around $144.99 Million, which represents about 6.42% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored