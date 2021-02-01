In the last trading session, 3,053,131 shares of the Seritage Growth Properties(NYSE:SRG) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.81, and it changed around -$4.56 or -0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.03 Billion. SRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.23, offering almost -120.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.93% since then. We note from Seritage Growth Properties’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.88 Million.

Seritage Growth Properties stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SRG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Seritage Growth Properties is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG): Trading Information

Although SRG has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.97 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1557 over the last five days. On the other hand, Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -10.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRG is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -10.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Seritage Growth Properties earnings are expected to increase by 19.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.11% of Seritage Growth Properties shares, and 88.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.9%. Seritage Growth Properties stock is held by 171 institutions, with Dalal Street, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 4.73 Million shares worth $63.66 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 11.45% or 4.43 Million shares worth $59.52 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 1224546 shares worth $15.59 Million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 1.15 Million shares worth around $14.69 Million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.

