In the last trading session, 6,579,321 shares of the SCWorx Corp.(NASDAQ:WORX) were traded, and its beta was 4.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.02 Million. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.88, offering almost -633.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.74% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 Million.

SCWorx Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended WORX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. SCWorx Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 61.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.08% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 1.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.3%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 80.2 Thousand shares worth $121.51 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.42% or 41.86 Thousand shares worth $63.41 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 76340 shares worth $115.66 Thousand, making up 0.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37.41 Thousand shares worth around $78.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.

