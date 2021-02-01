In the last trading session, 1,259,941 shares of the Salem Media Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:SALM) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around -$0.31 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.03 Million. SALM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.62, offering almost -58.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.61% since then. We note from Salem Media Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 835.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 468.46 Million.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) projections and forecasts

Salem Media Group, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.25 percent over the past six months and at a -606.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.6%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +137.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.2% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Salem Media Group, Inc. to make $60Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $64.63 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.6%. Salem Media Group, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -761.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7% per year for the next five years.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.39% of Salem Media Group, Inc. shares, and 9.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.73%. Salem Media Group, Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Gamco Investors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.75% of the shares, which is about 369.7 Thousand shares worth $338.53 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.61% or 339.56 Thousand shares worth $310.93 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 345000 shares worth $315.92 Thousand, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 220.21 Thousand shares worth around $201.65 Thousand, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored