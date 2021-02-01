In today’s recent session, 2,047,729 shares of the Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:RIGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $633.66 Million. RIGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.24, offering almost -40.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.11% since then. We note from Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 Million.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RIGL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Trading Information Today

Instantly RIGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.07- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.0204 over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 95.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIGL is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +113.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) projections and forecasts

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.41 percent over the past six months and at a 55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -184.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.1 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $18.95 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.4 Million and $55.76 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -66%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.4%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 85.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.52%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.55% of the shares, which is about 21.21 Million shares worth $50.9 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.18% or 17.19 Million shares worth $41.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2020. The former held 9503083 shares worth $23.57 Million, making up 5.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 5.98 Million shares worth around $20.92 Million, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.

