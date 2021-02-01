In today’s recent session, 2,589,472 shares of the Research Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:RSSS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.79 Million. RSSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.61, offering almost -37.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.76% since then. We note from Research Solutions, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.24 Million.

Research Solutions, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RSSS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Research Solutions, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS): Trading Information Today

Instantly RSSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.6% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.68- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.0587 over the last five days. On the other hand, Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Research Solutions, Inc. (RSSS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.3%. Research Solutions, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.57% of Research Solutions, Inc. shares, and 46.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.25%. Research Solutions, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with 12 West Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.29% of the shares, which is about 5.55 Million shares worth $12.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.86% or 1.79 Million shares worth $4.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1789422 shares worth $4.04 Million, making up 6.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 41.92 Thousand shares worth around $97.66 Thousand, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.

