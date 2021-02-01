In the last trading session, 1,576,377 shares of the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.41, and it changed around $0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $263.83 Million. ONCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.19, offering almost -32.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.46% since then. We note from Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.01 Million.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ONCT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT): Trading Information

Instantly ONCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.23- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0164 over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is 0.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 160.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 26.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 47.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCT is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.2%. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 73.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.53% of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 17.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.94%. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 1.32 Million shares worth $2.24 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 2.89% or 1.2 Million shares worth $2.04 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 214040 shares worth $363.87 Thousand, making up 0.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 95.16 Thousand shares worth around $265.48 Thousand, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.

