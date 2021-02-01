In the last trading session, 1,280,868 shares of the OncoCyte Corporation(NYSE:OCX) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $365.37 Million. OCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.13, offering almost -19.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.54% since then. We note from OncoCyte Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 Million.

OncoCyte Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended OCX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. OncoCyte Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX): Trading Information

Although OCX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.13- on Monday, Jan 25 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.0756 over the last five days. On the other hand, OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) is 1.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 0.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +56.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.4%. OncoCyte Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.73% of OncoCyte Corporation shares, and 46.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.9%. OncoCyte Corporation stock is held by 83 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 21.88% of the shares, which is about 14.72 Million shares worth $20.46 Million.

Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with 8.96% or 6.02 Million shares worth $8.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1404811 shares worth $3.36 Million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $1.74 Million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.

