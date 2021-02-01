In the last trading session, 1,242,286 shares of the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:OBLN) were traded, and its beta was -0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.5, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.97 Million. OBLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -139.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.22% since then. We note from Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.48 Million.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OBLN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -83.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBLN is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $0.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -83.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.1%. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Biggest Investors

Morgan Stanley, with 9.01% or 700.01 Thousand shares worth $637.29 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 43043 shares worth $39.19 Thousand, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 33Thousand shares worth around $30.04 Thousand, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.

