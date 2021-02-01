In the last trading session, 362,323,313 shares of the Nokia Corporation(NYSE:NOK) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.56, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.99 Billion. NOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.79, offering almost -114.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.68% since then. We note from Nokia Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 412.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 74.32 Million.

Nokia Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended NOK as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nokia Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK): Trading Information

Although NOK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.79- on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 53.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0857 over the last five days. On the other hand, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOK is forecast to be at a low of $3.5 and a high of $6.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) projections and forecasts

Nokia Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +2.47 percent over the past six months and at a 4% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -23.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.44 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nokia Corporation to make $5.72 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.64 Billion and $5.4 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -67.2%. Nokia Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 102.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.03% per year for the next five years.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Nokia Corporation shares, and 4.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.71%. Nokia Corporation stock is held by 505 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 20.76 Million shares worth $81.18 Million.

Ariel Investments, LLC, with 2.21% or 14.53 Million shares worth $56.8 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6688181 shares worth $26.15 Million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund held roughly 3.26 Million shares worth around $10.97 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.

