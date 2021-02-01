In the last trading session, 5,093,355 shares of the New Concept Energy, Inc.(NYSE:GBR) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.11, and it changed around -$13.89 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.02 Million. GBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.99, offering almost -178.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.05% since then. We note from New Concept Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

New Concept Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GBR as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. New Concept Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR): Trading Information

Although GBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -55.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.99 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 64.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.73% year-to-date, but still up 3.498 over the last five days. On the other hand, New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) is 3.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.18 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.23 day(s).

New Concept Energy, Inc. (GBR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.7%. New Concept Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -123.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.63% of New Concept Energy, Inc. shares, and 1.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.47%. New Concept Energy, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Barclays PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.77% of the shares, which is about 39.46 Thousand shares worth $56.42 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.57% or 29.46 Thousand shares worth $42.13 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 29463 shares worth $42.13 Thousand, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 8.4 Thousand shares worth around $12.01 Thousand, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.

