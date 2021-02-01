In the last trading session, 1,711,002 shares of the National Beverage Corp.(NASDAQ:FIZZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $151.54, and it changed around -$5.63 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.07 Billion. FIZZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $196.43, offering almost -29.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.44% since then. We note from National Beverage Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531Million.

National Beverage Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FIZZ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. National Beverage Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ): Trading Information

Although FIZZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $196.4 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.78% year-to-date, but still up 0.5394 over the last five days. On the other hand, National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) is 0.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.29 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -47.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIZZ is forecast to be at a low of $62 and a high of $90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -40.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) projections and forecasts

National Beverage Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +131.71 percent over the past six months and at a 29.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +24.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.4%. National Beverage Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -7.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.56% per year for the next five years.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 75.03% of National Beverage Corp. shares, and 33.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 135.91%. National Beverage Corp. stock is held by 308 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.13% of the shares, which is about 2.86 Million shares worth $194.32 Million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 5.26% or 2.45 Million shares worth $166.84 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 748472 shares worth $63.55 Million, making up 1.6% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 530.73 Thousand shares worth around $36.1 Million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.

