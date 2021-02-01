In today’s recent session, 2,035,718 shares of the MAG Silver Corp.(NYSE:MAG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.48, and it changed around $1.82 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01 Billion. MAG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.34, offering almost -13.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 82.12% since then. We note from MAG Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 988.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.62 Million.

MAG Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MAG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MAG Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG): Trading Information Today

Instantly MAG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.43 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.186 over the last five days. On the other hand, MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.43, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAG is forecast to be at a low of $17.71 and a high of $27.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +28.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.2%. MAG Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 24.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.46% of MAG Silver Corp. shares, and 52.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.83%. MAG Silver Corp. stock is held by 177 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.82% of the shares, which is about 3.62 Million shares worth $58.83 Million.

First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with 3.46% or 3.28 Million shares worth $53.35 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 4033083 shares worth $82.76 Million, making up 4.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Gold Fund held roughly 3.28 Million shares worth around $55.58 Million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.

