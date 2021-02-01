In today’s recent session, 2,437,477 shares of the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.(NASDAQ:LX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.01, and it changed around $0.24 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46 Billion. LX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.4, offering almost -79.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.59% since then. We note from LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX): Trading Information Today

Instantly LX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.48- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.0988 over the last five days. On the other hand, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.87 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) projections and forecasts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.13 percent over the past six months and at a -71.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +4.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.5%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.36% per year for the next five years.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.74% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, and 30.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.23%. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 3.4 Million shares worth $23.28 Million.

BAMCO Inc., with 2.59% or 2.85 Million shares worth $19.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 2371020 shares worth $16.24 Million, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.45 Million shares worth around $11.92 Million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.

