In today’s recent session, 5,899,150 shares of the Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CNCE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.82, and it changed around -$3.65 or -0.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.4 Million. CNCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.5, offering almost -97.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.79% since then. We note from Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 287.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 179.83 Million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CNCE as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE): Trading Information Today

Although CNCE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -34.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.26 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.45% year-to-date, but still down -0.3756 over the last five days. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) is -0.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 843.17 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 251.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNCE is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +339.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 163.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) projections and forecasts

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.56 percent over the past six months and at a 22.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +9.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -31.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 635.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.4%. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -37.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.25% of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 70.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.02%. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 125 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.02% of the shares, which is about 2.15 Million shares worth $21.12 Million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 6.1% or 1.87 Million shares worth $18.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 747006 shares worth $7.34 Million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 682.09 Thousand shares worth around $8.62 Million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.

