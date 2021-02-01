In the last trading session, 1,253,418 shares of the Broadway Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:BYFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.03, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.92 Million. BYFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.23, offering almost -256.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.77% since then. We note from Broadway Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 985.2 Million.

Broadway Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BYFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC): Trading Information

Although BYFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.74- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.1% year-to-date, but still down -0.0602 over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 110.8 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 638.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYFC is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +638.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 638.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.6%. Broadway Financial Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -125.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.33% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.27%. Broadway Financial Corporation stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 322.66 Thousand shares worth $542.07 Thousand.

EJF Capital LLC, with 1.04% or 200Thousand shares worth $336Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 291631 shares worth $489.94 Thousand, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 46.52 Thousand shares worth around $86.07 Thousand, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.

