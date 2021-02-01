In the last trading session, 3,282,386 shares of the Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALNA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.7, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.43 Million. ALNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.39, offering almost -99.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.525, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.12% since then. We note from Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA): Trading Information

Although ALNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.78 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.0119 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) is 0.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 241.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALNA is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +488.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -24.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 42.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.94%. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Frazier Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 8.7% of the shares, which is about 3.33 Million shares worth $4.93 Million.

TRV GP II, LLC, with 7.29% or 2.79 Million shares worth $4.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 188879 shares worth $279.54 Thousand, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 166.78 Thousand shares worth around $246.84 Thousand, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.

