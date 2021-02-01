In today’s recent session, 1,116,885 shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:KC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.8, and it changed around $5.53 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.01 Billion. KC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.52, offering almost -4.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.52% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC): Trading Information Today

Instantly KC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $57.48 on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0663 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 33.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 20.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.96%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 171 institutions, with First Trust Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 25.41% of the shares, which is about 6.35 Million shares worth $187.58 Million.

Carmignac Gestion, with 22.45% or 5.61 Million shares worth $165.76 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 5861760 shares worth $173.1 Million, making up 23.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 1.42 Million shares worth around $41.95 Million, which represents about 5.68% of the total shares outstanding.

