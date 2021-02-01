In the last trading session, 1,496,756 shares of the Kindred Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:KIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $5, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.46 Million. KIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.93, offering almost -138.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.105, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.9% since then. We note from Kindred Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 915.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 309.62 Million.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KIN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN): Trading Information

Although KIN has showed a red trend with a performance of 0% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.00- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still up 0.0142 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 740.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 123.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIN is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +220% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 80% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (KIN) projections and forecasts

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +48.81 percent over the past six months and at a 68.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +27.5% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 890.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.05 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. to make $5.27 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.4 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.9%. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.16% of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 67.9% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.35%. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Park West Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 16.79% of the shares, which is about 6.63 Million shares worth $28.44 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.49% or 2.56 Million shares worth $11Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 1154225 shares worth $4.95 Million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 948.17 Thousand shares worth around $4.09 Million, which represents about 2.4% of the total shares outstanding.

