In the last trading session, 2,689,509 shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings(NASDAQ:KXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.67, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.04 Million. KXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.4, offering almost -265.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.1% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.05 Million.

Kaixin Auto Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KXIN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN): Trading Information

Although KXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.26- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0983 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is -0.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 695.09 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 98.59 day(s).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kaixin Auto Holdings earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 89.6% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 0.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.03%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 8 institutions, with CSS LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 140.66 Thousand shares worth $80.18 Thousand.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., with 0.16% or 100Thousand shares worth $57Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 52259 shares worth $194.93 Thousand, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund held roughly 24.68 Thousand shares worth around $14.07 Thousand, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.

