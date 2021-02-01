In today’s recent session, 1,740,966 shares of the Tattooed Chef, Inc.(NASDAQ:TTCF) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.05, and it changed around -$0.1 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64 Billion. TTCF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.8, offering almost -20.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.18% since then. We note from Tattooed Chef, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.7 Million.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TTCF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF): Trading Information Today

Although TTCF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $25.88 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still down -0.0576 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTCF is forecast to be at a low of $21 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +12.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tattooed Chef, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -169.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

