In today’s recent session, 1,953,695 shares of the Star Bulk Carriers Corp.(NASDAQ:SBLK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.34, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1Billion. SBLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.22, offering almost -18.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.67% since then. We note from Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.19 Million.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SBLK as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK): Trading Information Today

Although SBLK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.5% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.09 on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.16% year-to-date, but still down -0.0567 over the last five days. On the other hand, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 404.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.63, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 22.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SBLK is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) projections and forecasts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +50.5 percent over the past six months and at a -61.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.7%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -36.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.9%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $148.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to make $137.21 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $184.58 Million and $105.55 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.6%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -122.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SBLK Dividend Yield

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 3.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.17% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, and 56.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.54%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 40.6% of the shares, which is about 39.01 Million shares worth $268.75 Million.

Jefferies Group Inc, with 5.6% or 5.38 Million shares worth $37.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Evermore Global Value Fd and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 446262 shares worth $3.07 Million, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 200Thousand shares worth around $1.38 Million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.

