In the last trading session, 1,338,260 shares of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited(NASDAQ:ICLK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.17, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.3 Billion. ICLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.5, offering almost -9.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.58% since then. We note from iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ICLK as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK): Trading Information

Although ICLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.50 on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.063 over the last five days. On the other hand, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is 0.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.78, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 32.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICLK is forecast to be at a low of $9.9 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +69.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.89 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited to make $61.45 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.67 Million and $49.03 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 72.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares, and 37.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.2%. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited stock is held by 77 institutions, with FIL LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.42% of the shares, which is about 5.19 Million shares worth $34.59 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 4.13% or 3.33 Million shares worth $22.24 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 809400 shares worth $5.82 Million, making up 1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 552.47 Thousand shares worth around $4.72 Million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

