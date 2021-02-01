In today’s recent session, 1,182,041 shares of the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:AXL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.69, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $995.67 Million. AXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.62, offering almost -22.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.23% since then. We note from American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89 Million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AXL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL): Trading Information Today

Although AXL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.62- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.0445 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.61, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXL is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) projections and forecasts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +24.26 percent over the past six months and at a -104.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +115.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. to make $1.44 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.43 Billion and $1.34 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.1%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -737.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.17% per year for the next five years.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. shares, and 94.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.28%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 277 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 16.52 Million shares worth $95.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.75% or 12.17 Million shares worth $70.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7272470 shares worth $60.65 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 3.52 Million shares worth around $23.65 Million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.

