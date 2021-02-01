In the last trading session, 15,602,987 shares of the Iconix Brand Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:ICON) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.85, and it changed around $1.19 or 0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.55 Million. ICON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.2, offering almost -47.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.11% since then. We note from Iconix Brand Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ICON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON): Trading Information

Instantly ICON has showed a green trend with a performance of 71.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.20- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.8627 over the last five days. On the other hand, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) is 1.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 48.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 40.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICON is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.9%. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. shares, and 15.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.24%. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.18% of the shares, which is about 614.53 Thousand shares worth $438.16 Thousand.

Mudrick Capital Management, L.P., with 4.54% or 538.09 Thousand shares worth $383.66 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 105013 shares worth $74.87 Thousand, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 56.2 Thousand shares worth around $40.07 Thousand, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.

