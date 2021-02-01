In the last trading session, 2,245,252 shares of the Genesis Healthcare, Inc.(NYSE:GEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.22 Million. GEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -177.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.3% since then. We note from Genesis Healthcare, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 Million.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GEN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN): Trading Information

Although GEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.76 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.0674 over the last five days. On the other hand, Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 430.55 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 210.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.54, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -19.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEN is forecast to be at a low of $0.5 and a high of $0.57. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -14.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $923.49 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Genesis Healthcare, Inc. to make $922.42 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.14 Billion and $1.09 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.1%. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 103.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.34% of Genesis Healthcare, Inc. shares, and 22.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.53%. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 4.74 Million shares worth $2.58 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.46% or 3.82 Million shares worth $2.08 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 4001920 shares worth $2.18 Million, making up 3.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 629.32 Thousand shares worth around $342.48 Thousand, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.

