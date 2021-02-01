In today’s recent session, 3,418,410 shares of the Gatos Silver, Inc.(NYSE:GATO) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17, and it changed around $3.79 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01 Billion. GATO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24, offering almost -41.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66% since then. We note from Gatos Silver, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 568.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.97 Million.

Gatos Silver, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GATO as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gatos Silver, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -14.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GATO is forecast to be at a low of $14.5 and a high of $14.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -14.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Gatos Silver, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -224.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Gatos Silver, Inc. shares, and 69.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.25%. Gatos Silver, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Of Michigan being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.48% of the shares, which is about 6.21 Million shares worth $80.85 Million.

Exor Investments (UK) LLP, with 3.22% or 1.91 Million shares worth $24.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2900078 shares worth $19.87 Million, making up 4.9% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 1.14 Million shares worth around $14.91 Million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored