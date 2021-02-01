In the last trading session, 1,439,488 shares of the Taoping Inc.(NASDAQ:TAOP) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.21 Million. TAOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15, offering almost -321.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.75% since then. We note from Taoping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 388.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.02 Million.

Taoping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TAOP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Taoping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP): Trading Information

Instantly TAOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.82- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.0379 over the last five days. On the other hand, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 237.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +237.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 237.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.8%. Taoping Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -310.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23% per year for the next five years.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.21% of Taoping Inc. shares, and 1.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.7%. Taoping Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with Symmetry Peak Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 123.2 Thousand shares worth $325.25 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 734 shares worth $1.94 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

