In the last trading session, 2,839,216 shares of the Superior Drilling Products, Inc.(NYSE:SDPI) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.23 or -0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.3 Million. SDPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.15, offering almost -26.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.02% since then. We note from Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 884.78 Million.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI): Trading Information

Although SDPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -20.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.15 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still down -0.0525 over the last five days. On the other hand, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) is 0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. to make $2.09 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.6%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -325% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.38% of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. shares, and 7.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.37%. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 506.52 Thousand shares worth $208.13 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.4% or 359.7 Thousand shares worth $147.8 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 166100 shares worth $68.25 Thousand, making up 0.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 122.8 Thousand shares worth around $50.46 Thousand, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.

