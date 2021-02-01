In the last trading session, 1,364,553 shares of the Retractable Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:RVP) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.09, and it changed around -$0.08 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $544.11 Million. RVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.49, offering almost -8.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 93.97% since then. We note from Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 Million.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended RVP as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Retractable Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP): Trading Information

Although RVP has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.49 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.259 over the last five days. On the other hand, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) is 0.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.3%. Retractable Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 219.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.62% of Retractable Technologies, Inc. shares, and 22.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.54%. Retractable Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.89% of the shares, which is about 1.61 Million shares worth $10.75 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.9% or 957.35 Thousand shares worth $6.38 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 456243 shares worth $3.04 Million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 331.48 Thousand shares worth around $3.56 Million, which represents about 1% of the total shares outstanding.

