In the last trading session, 2,326,157 shares of the NTN Buzztime, Inc.(NYSE:NTN) were traded, and its beta was 0.7. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.9, and it changed around -$0.2 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.57 Million. NTN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.76, offering almost -98.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.9% since then. We note from NTN Buzztime, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.19 Million.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NTN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NTN Buzztime, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN): Trading Information

Although NTN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.37- on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.2581 over the last five days. On the other hand, NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) is 0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 41.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTN is forecast to be at a low of $5.5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 41.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.16 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect NTN Buzztime, Inc. to make $6.13 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.2%. NTN Buzztime, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -601.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.54% of NTN Buzztime, Inc. shares, and 16.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.44%. NTN Buzztime, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3.32% of the shares, which is about 98.33 Thousand shares worth $167.16 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.71% or 21.18 Thousand shares worth $36Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 20786 shares worth $42.4 Thousand, making up 0.7% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16.23 Thousand shares worth around $27.59 Thousand, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.

