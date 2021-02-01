In the last trading session, 1,533,292 shares of the Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.(NYSE:NM) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around $0.91 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $69.08 Million. NM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.31, offering almost -22.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.11% since then. We note from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 305.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 163.97 Million.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM): Trading Information

Instantly NM has showed a green trend with a performance of 26.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.31- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.93% year-to-date, but still up 0.2083 over the last five days. On the other hand, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) is 0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NM is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +14.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $146Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. to make $151.99 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $139.18 Million and $148.81 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.3%. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 48.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16% per year for the next five years.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. shares, and 8.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.63%. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.11% of the shares, which is about 811.44 Thousand shares worth $1.43 Million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.85% or 134.2 Thousand shares worth $236.19 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 72900 shares worth $128.3 Thousand, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 40Thousand shares worth around $70.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.

