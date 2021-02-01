In today’s recent session, 5,163,544 shares of the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:YGMZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.19, and it changed around $5.85 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $466.2 Million. YGMZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58, offering almost -40.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.11% since then. We note from MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 204.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.54 Million.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YGMZ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -42.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

