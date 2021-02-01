In the last trading session, 2,056,943 shares of the KBS Fashion Group Limited(NASDAQ:KBSF) were traded, and its beta was 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.26 Million. KBSF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.83, offering almost -47.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.01% since then. We note from KBS Fashion Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 488.76 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 345.47 Million.

KBS Fashion Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KBSF as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF): Trading Information

Instantly KBSF has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.83- on Friday, Jan 29 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.1751 over the last five days. On the other hand, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) is 0.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.48 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15%. KBS Fashion Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 99.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.39% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares, and 11.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.31%. KBS Fashion Group Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 65.3 Thousand shares worth $123.09 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 1.31% or 34.01 Thousand shares worth $64.1 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

