In today’s recent session, 2,686,088 shares of the Gold Resource Corporation(NYSE:GORO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.97, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.45 Million. GORO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.24, offering almost -110.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.99% since then. We note from Gold Resource Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.11 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Gold Resource Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GORO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Gold Resource Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO): Trading Information Today

Instantly GORO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.20- on Monday, Feb 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.1082 over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.62 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 51.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GORO is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +51.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.29 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gold Resource Corporation to make $54.3 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.07 Million and $39.35 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.8%. Gold Resource Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -42.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GORO Dividend Yield

Gold Resource Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03, 2020. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.42 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.42% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.85% per year.

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE:GORO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.3% of Gold Resource Corporation shares, and 47.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.06%. Gold Resource Corporation stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 4.58 Million shares worth $15.63 Million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.7% or 3.5 Million shares worth $11.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3595560 shares worth $10.46 Million, making up 4.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.86 Million shares worth around $6.35 Million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.

