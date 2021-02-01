In the last trading session, 2,645,219 shares of the Cango Inc.(NYSE:CANG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.2, and it changed around -$5.4 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.14 Billion. CANG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.6, offering almost -38.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.2, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.42% since then. We note from Cango Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.17 Million.

Cango Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CANG as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cango Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG): Trading Information

Although CANG has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.60 on Thursday, Jan 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.6303 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.38 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.6, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -53.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANG is forecast to be at a low of $6.6 and a high of $6.6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -53.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) projections and forecasts

Cango Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +185.14 percent over the past six months and at a -33.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +36.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 700% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cango Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 11.11% per year for the next five years.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Cango Inc. shares, and 32.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.6%. Cango Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 84.56% of the shares, which is about 3.64 Million shares worth $20.18 Million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.59% or 25.58 Thousand shares worth $141.99 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored