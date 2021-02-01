In today’s recent session, 2,489,690 shares of the BEST Inc.(NYSE:BEST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $891.01 Million. BEST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.83, offering almost -157.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.49% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.69 Million.

BEST Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended BEST as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BEST Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST): Trading Information Today

Instantly BEST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.50- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0738 over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.68 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

BEST Inc. (BEST) projections and forecasts

BEST Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.26 percent over the past six months and at a -1675% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -17.2%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -533.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.68 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BEST Inc. to make $1.16 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.54 Billion and $780.07 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.5%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40% per year for the next five years.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.61% of BEST Inc. shares, and 35.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.34%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 13.23 Million shares worth $39.69 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 4.03% or 10.1 Million shares worth $30.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 3757927 shares worth $11.01 Million, making up 1.5% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $7.3 Million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.

