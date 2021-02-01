In the last trading session, 1,347,313 shares of the Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:APDN) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.14, and it changed around $1.29 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.23 Million. APDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.39, offering almost -47.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.38% since then. We note from Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APDN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN): Trading Information

Instantly APDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.81 on Wednesday, Jan 27 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.18% year-to-date, but still up 0.065 over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is 1.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 289.51 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 237.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 30.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APDN is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +34.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) projections and forecasts

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +27.9 percent over the past six months and at a -91.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +51.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 566%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. to make $2.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $750Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 81.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.3%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 65.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.83% of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. shares, and 12.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.01%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.86% of the shares, which is about 139.1 Thousand shares worth $1.08 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.1% or 82.36 Thousand shares worth $636.6 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2020. The former held 88084 shares worth $680.89 Thousand, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 48.31 Thousand shares worth around $373.45 Thousand, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.

