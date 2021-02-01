In the last trading session, 2,712,077 shares of the ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADTX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.73, and it changed around $0.58 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.8 Million. ADTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.58, offering almost -156.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.57% since then. We note from ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.6 Million.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ADTX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX): Trading Information

Instantly ADTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.93- on Tuesday, Jan 26 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.0361 over the last five days. On the other hand, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) is 0.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 443.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 123.23 day(s).

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -2.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.02% of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 7.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.48%. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.83% of the shares, which is about 224.97 Thousand shares worth $438.69 Thousand.

Wedbush Securities Inc, with 0.5% or 61.83 Thousand shares worth $120.57 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2020. The former held 2896 shares worth $5.91 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 738 shares worth around $1.44 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

